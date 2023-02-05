A person has been found dead at a property in the Christchurch suburb of Bryndwr on Saturday night and another person at the same address was rushed to hospital. Video / NZ Herald

A person has been found dead at a property in the Christchurch suburb of Bryndwr on Saturday night and another person at the same address was rushed to hospital. Video / NZ Herald

A man found dead at a Christchurch home was a “hard-working, loving, caring” father-of-three, his son says.

Emergency services were called to a property on Eden Place, Bryndwr about 6.20pm on Saturday.

A police spokesperson earlier said that on arrival one person was found dead. Another was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

“Police are now working to establish the circumstances of what has occurred.”

Luther Anderson-Kingi (left) pictured with his father Rangi Kingi. Photo / Supplied

The man who died is Rangi Ned Kingi.

The 42-year-old’s oldest child, Luther Anderson-Kingi, told the Herald his father was “hard-working, loving, caring”.

Kingi loved his son’s partner’s children like they were his own grandchildren, he said.

“He had a good soul, he had a good heart.”

Anderson-Kingi said the family was “confused” and waiting for answers.

Police were called to Eden Place, Bryndwr about 6.20pm on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

“We’re not coping because we don’t have answers, we don’t know what happened.”

“The whole family is up in the air. We just want to know what happened to dad.”

The Herald understands the seriously injured man was living at the Kāinga Ora property.

It’s believed there were reports of fighting at the address on Saturday.

Neighbours first became aware of the incident when police and ambulances arrived on Saturday evening.

Kāinga Ora declined to comment on Sunday.

Police said there was no update on Sunday morning. Photo / Supplied.

This morning, a police spokesperson said there was no further update at this time.

Police tape blocked the entrance to Eden Place on Sunday morning, and a police car was parked at the entrance of one of the homes.

One local was out for an evening walk on Saturday when he came across the police cordon.

“What’s going on?” He asked. He hadn’t heard any sirens or commotion.

When he was told someone had died, he said: “That’s no good at all. Very sad.”

Several officers could be seen in the street and detectives had arrived on the scene.

One man was seen being taken away in a police car without any fuss or handcuffs. It’s not clear what his connection was to the death.















