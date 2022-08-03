Racegoers at Riccarton Race Course at the New Zealand Cup in 2020. Photo / Hamish Clark

Ōtautahi Christchurch's NZ Cup & Show Week, which is one of New Zealand's premier annual events, is partnering with New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) to make its post-pandemic comeback this November in an exclusive, three-year media agreement.

NZ Cup & Show Week incorporates both the New Zealand Agricultural Show and major horse racing events at Riccarton Park and Addington Raceway and is timed to coincide with the Canterbury Anniversary holiday.

It features the prestigious IRT NZ Trotting Cup at Addington and the NZ Cup at Riccarton, both of which are major annual events on New Zealand's horse racing calendar.

NZME's chief commercial officer, Paul Hancox, says NZ Cup & Show week is a highlight of the year for many Kiwis and represents a significant event for the Canterbury region, and NZME is thrilled to be involved.

"NZME is proud to support many major events locally, regionally and nationally. NZ Cup & Show week is one of, if not the biggest, event series in Ōtautahi Christchurch, and we're delighted to be involved in its return after a two-year absence," says Hancox.

Local radio hosts including Lesley Murdoch and John MacDonald from Newstalk ZB, and Connor Kitto from The Hits will be joined in Christchurch by some of NZME's most beloved network radio hosts: Jono & Ben and Brad & Laura from The Hits, Bree & Clint from ZM and Toni, Jase & Sam from Coast.

Ben Harris, NZME's GM Christchurch, says the media organisation is extremely proud to have been appointed as the exclusive media partner for the iconic event, which has been a key fixture for many New Zealanders for well over a century.

"We're excited for our brands and radio hosts to be on-site at all the key events," he adds.

"We will bring our local and national network alive to engage with locals and bring visitors to the city for a week of marvellous festivities."

NZ Cup & Show Week Collective spokesperson, Simon Carter, says the exclusive, three-year media partnership between NZME and NZ Cup & Show Week will secure the full muscle of NZME's audio, print and digital channels, including the New Zealand Herald, Newstalk ZB, The Hits and ZM.

"NZ Cup & Show Week is a celebration of all things racing and agricultural in the Canterbury region.

"We're very impressed by NZME's media solutions and enthusiasm and we're looking forward to the partnership delivering a combination of extensive, nationwide coverage and local reach to promote the various events associated with NZ Cup & Show Week," says Carter.