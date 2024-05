The crash happened on the Christchurch to Akaroa road this morning. Photo / George Heard

A concrete truck driver was trapped after a crash with a car on the Christchurch road to Akaroa this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Tai Tapu Rd at 8.55am.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said it appeared the truck and car had collided, with a power pole also being struck.

It’s not clear what injuries are involved.

More to come