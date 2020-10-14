Christchurch Cancer Foundation pushing for CDHB support on modern cancer centre

The Christchurch Cancer Foundation is meeting with the CDHB today to discuss modernising its cancer treatment.

Kiwi cancer patients are getting left behind - and a cancer research charity is pushing for change.

The Christchurch Cancer Foundation is meeting,the Canterbury DHB board today to seek its support for a purpose-built, comprehensive cancer centre.

The proposed centre would provide specialised treatment to patients from all of the South Island and the lower North.

Foundation chair and leading colorectal surgeon Frank Frizelle said the DHB hasn't been in a good financial position lately with the Government recently bailing it out of its $180 million deficit.

But as much of the DHB's outdated cancer equipment is due to be replaced anyway, they may as well replace it with something modern and future-focused, he said.

Frizelle said the facility would bring New Zealand into line with how other countries are starting to approach cancer treatment.