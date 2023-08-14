Christchurch buildings evacuated after digger hits gas main

Fire and Emergency have sent three units to respond to the incident.

Fire and Emergency have sent three units to respond to the incident.

Multiple buildings have been evacuated this morning after a digger ruptured a gas main in suburban Christchurch.

Fire and Emergency confirmed three units had responded to the incident. They received reports of the ruptured main shortly after 8.15am.

After arriving on the small suburban street of Tidal View in Ferrymead, firefighters found a “large” gas main which had been hit by a digger.

Buildings were being evacuated, according to Fire and Emergency Shift Manager Blair Walklin.

“It’s unclear if there’s any risk, we haven’t been notified of anybody at risk at the moment - we’re just evacuating the area,” he said.

Walklin said a gas authority will be on the scene to determine the danger and work to contain the incident.

“We’ll make sure the public is safe and wait for advice from the gas authorities, who really are the experts in this area.”