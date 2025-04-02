That included being accused of sending a series of anonymous letters to the CBHS board of trustees, which made various allegations about Hill and his running of the school.

She was also blamed for “leaking” details to the media about a “serious incident” involving a student filming a teacher”.

It was later confirmed that Mowat did not share those details.

Isherwood was involved in investigating that incident - details of which cannot be published due to an interim suppression order.

He said he was surprised it appeared more had been done to “censure” the teacher than to deal with the matter.

“I was not satisfied that the principal fully appreciated the seriousness of the incident,” he told ERA member Lucia Vincent today.

“It wasn’t taken particularly seriously ... the fact it was even criminal at all didn’t seem to be acknowledged.

“I felt he [Hill] was quite dismissive and brief ... like there was ‘nothing to see here’.

Susan Mowat's husband Richard (left) and Mowat (right) arrive at the Employment Relations Hearing. Photo / George Heard

Earlier this week Vincent heard extensive evidence from Mowat about the “deterioration” of her relationship with Hill in 2018 and 2019.

During her evidence yesterday, Mowat revealed that she believed Hill “left faeces” at her property eight times in “retaliation” for her raising concerns about him with the board and police.

She said the first incident came after she conveyed to the board and police that she feared for her safety, given Hill lived close to her. She worried he would “retaliate” against her.

“I said ‘I am terrified he is going to come to my house and do something … turn up and throw a stone … do something … I felt I was going to be retaliated against in some way,” Mowat told Vincent.

CBHS lawyer AJ Lodge said Hill and the board “had to raise concerns” with Mowat during her employment about her “behaviour”.

As a result, Mowat had been “told repeatedly over 2018 not to spread misinformation, not to fuel negative community feeling” about Hill or the school.

She noted that complaints from Mowat to the Teaching Council, Ministry of Education, WorkSafe and police about Hill and or the school had not - as of this week - led to any further action, prosecution or statutory direction.

The hearing continues.

Mowat will call a number of other witnesses.

CBHS will also call evidence from a number of other people after Hill.

Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz