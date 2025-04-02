She noted that complaints from Mowat to the Teaching Council, Ministry of Education, WorkSafe and police about Hill and or the school had not - as of this week - led to any further action, prosecution or statutory direction.
The hearing continues.
Mowat will call a number of other witnesses.
CBHS will also call evidence from a number of other people after Hill.
Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz