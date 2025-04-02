Advertisement
Christchurch Boys’ High School employment case: Former detective gives evidence about serious ‘criminal’ incident

Anna Leask
By
Senior Journalist - crime and justice·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

  • Susan Mowat claims she was unfairly dismissed from Christchurch Boys’ High School after resigning in 2019.
  • Mowat alleges a deteriorating relationship with headmaster Nic Hill, being blamed for incidents she wasn’t involved in.
  • The Employment Relations Authority has heard Mowat speaking about ‘defecation’ incidents.
  • Former cop gave evidence today for Mowat.
  • Headmaster’s evidence expected tomorrow.

A former detective sergeant has revealed his concerns over how Christchurch Boy’s High School handled a potentially “criminal” incident involving a student filming a teacher.

Daniel Isherwood gave evidence today at an ongoing ERA investigation hearing into CBHS teacher Susan Mowat’s claim that she was unfairly dismissed in 2019.

Mowat taught at the top boys’ school for more than a decade until she resigned in December 2019.

This week, she has told the ERA that her departure was the direct result of “being targeted” by headmaster Nic Hill, who said said “blamed” and “falsely accused” her of things she did not do.

That included being accused of sending a series of anonymous letters to the CBHS board of trustees, which made various allegations about Hill and his running of the school.

She was also blamed for “leaking” details to the media about a “serious incident” involving a student filming a teacher”.

It was later confirmed that Mowat did not share those details.

Isherwood was involved in investigating that incident - details of which cannot be published due to an interim suppression order.

He said he was surprised it appeared more had been done to “censure” the teacher than to deal with the matter.

“I was not satisfied that the principal fully appreciated the seriousness of the incident,” he told ERA member Lucia Vincent today.

“It wasn’t taken particularly seriously ... the fact it was even criminal at all didn’t seem to be acknowledged.

“I felt he [Hill] was quite dismissive and brief ... like there was ‘nothing to see here’.

Susan Mowat's husband Richard (left) and Mowat (right) arrive at the Employment Relations Hearing. Photo / George Heard
Earlier this week Vincent heard extensive evidence from Mowat about the “deterioration” of her relationship with Hill in 2018 and 2019.

During her evidence yesterday, Mowat revealed that she believed Hill “left faeces” at her property eight times in “retaliation” for her raising concerns about him with the board and police.

She said the first incident came after she conveyed to the board and police that she feared for her safety, given Hill lived close to her. She worried he would “retaliate” against her.

“I said ‘I am terrified he is going to come to my house and do something … turn up and throw a stone … do something … I felt I was going to be retaliated against in some way,” Mowat told Vincent.

CBHS lawyer AJ Lodge said Hill and the board “had to raise concerns” with Mowat during her employment about her “behaviour”.

As a result, Mowat had been “told repeatedly over 2018 not to spread misinformation, not to fuel negative community feeling” about Hill or the school.

She noted that complaints from Mowat to the Teaching Council, Ministry of Education, WorkSafe and police about Hill and or the school had not - as of this week - led to any further action, prosecution or statutory direction.

The hearing continues.

Mowat will call a number of other witnesses.

CBHS will also call evidence from a number of other people after Hill.

Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz

