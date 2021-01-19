Christchurch blaze: Investigators on scene of Cass Bay fire

Fire investigators are on the site of a fire that burnt through 15 hectares at Cass Bay yesterday.

Residents from 20 properties were evacuated during the major blaze on Tuesday but were allowed back home that evening.

Three helicopters and four fire crews spent the afternoon working to contain the fire after being called at about 1.30pm.

As a precaution 20 properties were evacuated along the Corsair Bay flank of the fire, a Fenz spokesperson said.

They said no structures were under threat.

Lyttelton-Governors Bay Rd (Park Terrace), from Corsair through to Rapaki was closed and reopened at about 5.30pm.

The road closure is to enable aerial firefighting operations, Fenz said.

"The fire has been surrounded and firefighters are currently working to put containment lines around it," Fenz said.

Metservice issued a strong wind warning for the Canterbury High Country on Tuesday, with northwest gales ripping down the centre of the South Island.

Firefighters also battled a fire in Lowburn which broke out at about 1.30pm on Tuesday.

The Fenz spokesman could not provide further details such as location or how large it is.

Metservice forecaster Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said howling winds of 80km/h werebeen recorded at Christchurch Airport.

An eyewitness to the Cass Bay fire said it is very windy and hot in the area. Photo / Supplied

More exposed areas near Banks Peninsula saw gusts reaching 93km/h, she said.

Close to 1400 Cantabrians were without power on Tuesday due to the high winds.

An Orion spokeswoman said managed to restore power to all of the homes.