The death of a baby at a Christchurch motel is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to a "sudden death" at Gothic Heights Motel on Hagley Ave in central Christchurch at 10.10am on Saturday.

Police said they were initially treating the death as "unexplained" as they carried out inquiries, including scene examinations.

However, this morning they confirmed they have ruled out any suggestion of foul play.

"The death of an infant in Christchurch on Saturday is not being treated as suspicious," a police spokeswoman said.

The matter has now been referred to the coroner.