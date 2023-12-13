Severe thunderstorms batter the capital, experts look to alternatives amid the Government’s smokefree plans and how you could soon be getting Wi-Fi on a domestic flight in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / SailGP / Supplied / NZHerald

Two people have been injured and multiple others taken into custody following an assault in Christchurch.

A police spokesman said emergency services were called to reports of an assault on Springs Road, Hornby at about 1.10pm.

Police had taken multiple people into custody, some for unrelated offences, following the assault.

“Two people were located with minor to moderate injuries.

“Charges are being considered, and inquiries are ongoing.”

Sam Sherwood is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers crime. He is a senior journalist who joined the Herald in 2022, and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.