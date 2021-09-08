Christchurch Airport evacuated after item of interest found

Christchurch Airport has been evacuated after an item of interest was found this morning.
A police spokesperson said they were made aware at 8am and an item of interest had been located at the airport.
The domestic terminal was being evacuated as a precaution, they said.
Flights are still landing at the airport.
Hundreds of people were standing outside waiting to know what was going on.
Lance, who was heading back to Auckland, is one affected traveler who has been evacuated.
"We were upstairs in the Koru Lounge and there was an announcement to say evacuate the building immediately. the sirens went off.
"We were waiting for a flight. It was meant to go at 9.10am but I doubt it. It could be a couple of hours."
The bomb disposal unit arrived on scene at about 9.15am.