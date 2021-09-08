Christchurch Airport evacuated after item of interest found

09-09-2021 The Christchurch airport domestic terminal is in the process of being evacuated as a precaution.

Christchurch Airport has been evacuated after an item of interest was found this morning.

A police spokesperson said they were made aware at 8am and an item of interest had been located at the airport.

The domestic terminal was being evacuated as a precaution, they said.

Flights are still landing at the airport.

Hundreds of people were standing outside waiting to know what was going on.

Police at Christchurch Airport on Thursday after an item of interest was found. Photo / George Heard

Lance, who was heading back to Auckland, is one affected traveler who has been evacuated.

"We were upstairs in the Koru Lounge and there was an announcement to say evacuate the building immediately. the sirens went off.

"We were waiting for a flight. It was meant to go at 9.10am but I doubt it. It could be a couple of hours."

Christchurch Airport has been evacuated after an item of interest was found this morning. Photo / George Heard

The bomb disposal unit arrived on scene at about 9.15am.