Labour’s Chris Hipkins is shortly set to give his first major speech as Leader of the Opposition.

Speaking at AUT’s Manukau South Campus in Auckland this afternoon, the former prime minister is expected to focus his remarks heavily on party values, while attacking some of the coalition government’s controversial policy shifts.

The Herald will livestream the speech.

It follows a tumultuous week in politics, in which Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was again forced to field questions about coalition partner Winston Peters, after the NZ First leader compared elements of race issues in New Zealand with Nazi Germany.

At the same time, Hipkins himself was on Thursday forced to acknowledge his party’s Auckland light rail and KiwiBuild policies were “undeliverable” when proposed ahead of the 2017 election.

- More to come