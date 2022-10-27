Peter Ellis in 2001. Photo / Peter Meecham

OPINION:

Much was made of the decision of the Supreme Court this month on the Peter Ellis case. And rightly so. After a cetacean-like gestation period (as the late Sir Robin Cooke said about a High Court judgment many years ago), it has attracted national attention for various reasons.

One of them is that it quashed the late Christchurch civic crèche worker’s convictions for child sexual abuse. Another is that it deals with the issue of tikanga, or Māori beliefs, as a source of law in New Zealand. But there is a third reason that now concerns me.

After a brief discussion with one of New Zealand’s leading defamation barristers, Peter McKnight, it worries me that Ellis’ case could continue despite his death.

When I first read the decision, I thought it made sense. Why should death get in the way of the restoration of someone’s reputation? But I am now worried that it could have unintended consequences. Is it an implication of the Supreme Court’s decision that the estates of those who are defamed after their death can bring a defamation proceeding in the High Court?

The current position is that it is not actionable to defame a dead person. The tort of defamation is to protect those who are alive. I understand it was proposed many years ago by the Committee on Defamation (the McKay Report) that the law be changed so that the immediate family of a deceased person could sue in certain cases, but this proposal was not adopted by Parliament when the Defamation Act was enacted in 1992.

Former Attorney General and Treaty Negotiations Minister Chris Finlayson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Will this continue to be the case? I am not so sure now. Would the Supreme Court conclude that, as Parliament did not change the law in 1992, courts should not do so but leave any further consideration to Parliament? That would be the constitutionally proper decision for a court to make.

I think of my recently published book, Yes, Minister. I criticised a few people who are now dead. I did so knowing they couldn’t have a go at me. Is it now possible their estates could sue me? Could Sir Robert Muldoon’s descendants sue me for what I said about him? This is a very serious issue for authors and publishers.

It may seem a fanciful concern, but is it? The Supreme Court held that the appropriate test for deciding whether the discretion to allow an appeal to continue despite the death of the appellant is whether this would be in the interests of justice. Could that apply to defamation cases? Would tikanga influence a court? Who knows?

Some of the court judgment contained an extensive discussion of the place of tikanga in this country’s legal system. As a legislator and a lawyer, I have had to come to grips with tikanga and its application, not only in cases involving Māori, but also of more general application.

The relevance of tikanga in the appeal was marginal, in my opinion. Tikanga didn’t need to be applied to reach a decision in this case. The court’s decision appears to usurp the work of the Law Commission, which is undertaking a study of the issue.

In matters of such importance, the courts shouldn’t act as judicial legislators.

These matters, which have profound implications in many areas of society, require careful and considered thought and, if necessary, legislation.

I am seriously concerned about the unintended consequences of the Ellis decision. Parliament may now need to clarify the position, just as it did in 2014 after the Supreme Court erred in its view of the application of parliamentary privilege.

The privileges committee of Parliament reviewed the decision and the Parliamentary Privilege Act 2014 was subsequently enacted to resolve the problems caused by the judgment.

Courts shouldn’t legislate. That is the role of Parliament. Parliament now needs to consider the implications of the Ellis decisions.