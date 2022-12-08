Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Chris Finlayson: New Zealand’s civil justice system is a mess. Here’s why that matters

By Chris Finlayson
4 mins to read
"Things are so bad in the District Court that the civil justice system has almost collapsed." Photo / Nick Reed

"Things are so bad in the District Court that the civil justice system has almost collapsed." Photo / Nick Reed

OPINION:

Nothing seems to work in this country. And I’m not just referring to Air New Zealand, whose recent performance is so shocking I wonder whether it gets a kick out of inflicting pain on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand