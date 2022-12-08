"Things are so bad in the District Court that the civil justice system has almost collapsed." Photo / Nick Reed

OPINION:

Nothing seems to work in this country. And I’m not just referring to Air New Zealand, whose recent performance is so shocking I wonder whether it gets a kick out of inflicting pain on travellers. (A few days ago, I needed to change a ticket but couldn’t do it on the app, so I called the airline. After 65 minutes, I was able to speak to someone. I asked why I couldn’t have chosen the option for someone to phone me when my number came up in the queue. She told me the system hadn’t been activated that day. Unbelievable.)

Anyway, I digress. Amid all the noise surrounding a Supreme Court judgment about 16-year-olds voting, constitutional outrages such as enacting entrenchment provisions in the Three Waters legislation and so on, one report caught my attention. It was about access to civil justice. This is the system of law that is used to resolve disputes such as problems with contracts and disputes in business or about property.

Every country needs a functioning civil justice system. And, more than that, if you want economic growth, it’s important to have a top-quality civil justice system. As the OECD once said, “a well-functioning system plays a crucial role in determining economic performance, notably by guaranteeing the security of property rights and the enforcement of contracts”. Lengthy civil proceedings can be a drag on economic activity.

It is not an exaggeration to say this country’s civil justice system is not working well. So, the Rules Committee decided to look at the issue. This important but not very well-known committee is comprised of senior members of the judiciary and legal profession whose role it is to regulate the procedure of our courts. The rules they make are to be construed to ensure the “just, speedy and inexpensive determination of disputes”.

Our system is anything but speedy. People are increasingly concerned about delays in getting trial dates then getting judgments after a case has been heard. Nor is it inexpensive, and it’s not just because of what a former Australian Chief Justice once referred to as the inexorable mercantilisation of the legal system by the legal profession. Court filing and hearing fees, for example, are too high and therefore a barrier to justice.

Things are so bad in the District Court that the civil justice system has almost collapsed. Radical reform in the District Court is required, and I was heartened to see some sensible recommendations in the report about ways in which that could be achieved. One of the proposals was for the appointment of part-time judges who could deal with civil disputes. Senior barristers could be appointed to preside over civil trials. That is an idea worth considering.

I was also pleased to see proposals for reform of the High Court Rules to introduce proportionality. Proceedings can get bogged down in unnecessary detail. The aim should be to get a case on for a hearing as quickly as possible with a minimum of complexity.

Of course, once the case has been heard, it is over to the judge to deliver a decision. Sadly, oral judgments are a thing of the past. You can wait for months, even years. (I am still waiting for a judgment from the former Chief Justice of Samoa in a case that was heard in 1998. I think I am out of luck, as he died last year.) In some US jurisdictions, a judge’s pay is stopped if a judgment remains outstanding for more than three months. Interestingly, that proposal was not considered by the Rules Committee.

I hope there is swift and decisive action on this report. Its recommendations deserve serious consideration by a Government that is spending far too much time on issues that don’t improve ordinary people’s lot.

A few weeks ago, a great judge died. Sir Ian Barker, a judge from 1976 to 1997, did tremendous work in the 1980s to improve the civil justice system. He had an ability to cut through the waffle and quickly get to the core issues. That kind of reforming zeal is needed once again to ensure our civil justice system serves not judges and lawyers, but ordinary citizens who need their disputes resolved as cheaply and quickly as possible.