New Zealand|Politics

Chris Finlayson: I worked on co-governance. Here’s what it actually means

7 mins to read
Auckland maunga are co-managed between the Auckland Council and iwi. Photo / Alex Burton

ANALYSIS:

Confused about co-governance? Here’s an explanation, from someone who actually knows what he’s talking about.

What is co-governance? You’d struggle to find someone who could tell you what it is, given the range of

