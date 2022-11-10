Chris Finlayson: Hate speech legislation could have a chilling effect on NZ

Justice Minister Kiri Allan has revived the prospect of hate-speech legislation. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

First, the good news. Justice Minister Kiri Allan is going to take a hard look at New Zealand’s name suppression laws. In recent years, there has been a concern expressed about the way high-profile sports people and others can obtain name suppression. A poor South Aucklander up on a charge finds it much harder, if not impossible. I agree there is at least a perception of unfairness with the current law and I applaud her announcement.

I am, however, concerned about the bad news. She has also revived the prospect of hate-speech legislation.

The UN defines hate speech as “offensive discourse targeting a group or an individual based on inherent characteristics and that may threaten social peace”. (I am surprised the UN didn’t add this qualification: “Except for anti-Semitic raving against Jews in the General Assembly and other UN organs”, which it seems to find perfectly acceptable.)

The royal commission set up to inquire into the Christ­church terrorist attack has already discussed this issue in some detail and concluded there is a case for reform. Perhaps there is a need to tidy up some existing laws but a hate-speech law could strike at the heart of our generally tolerant liberal democracy and at that most precious of rights, freedom of expression.

Most New Zealanders are admittedly sickened by what is happening in the United States, where civil discourse appears to be a thing of the past.

The language of such people as Donald Trump is crass and inflammatory and we all know what happened during the Capitol riot last year. The recent attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives, was a truly appalling incident.

It seems the assailant may have been influenced by some of the crazier statements made about Nancy Pelosi by the likes of Trump.

Of course, it goes the other way as well. The Democrats do not have a monopoly on virtue and some of their wilder statements about the Supreme Court incited an extremist to travel across the country to try to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh. A Republican congressman from Louisiana, Steve Scalise, was shot and seriously wounded some years ago by an extremist who had been involved in Bernie Sanders’ campaign. Both sides are disgusting.

Violent and inappropriate language does, indeed, appear to be a real problem in the US. In this country, however, on both sides of the political divide, people tend to express their views strongly but generally within the bounds of propriety. There have always been people who express extreme views and social media perhaps helps them. But they are the exception rather than the rule.

It would be a tragedy for this country if, influenced by overseas excesses, we were to legislate for hate speech. Such legislation could have a chilling effect on debate here on all manner of issues.

I agree with people who say that, if passed, the law could be used to attack those who may hold unpopular positions. Given the increase in wokery in society, there would be innumerable complaints to the police and also the possibility of private prosecutions.

I am not confident the authorities would take a strong stand to prosecute only the most serious and obvious cases. They would probably kick for touch and leave it to the courts to decide.

The most effective way of rebutting positions you disagree with is to master the arguments of your opponents and engage in a robust and civil debate.

May the best person win the argument. It is contrary to fundamental principles of freedom of expression and to a liberal democracy to have a law that could stop the full and frank exchange of views.