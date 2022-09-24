Photo / File

Fire and Emergency are working to extinguish a large hillside fire in Cardrona, Central Otago.

A spokesperson for the agency said the blaze had ripped through 150 hectares of land.

"Three helicopters are working to stamp out the remaining five hectares, still engulfed in flames."

The spokesperson said there were no threats to nearby properties and no reported injuries.

The agency previously said it had been a challenge getting to the fire on foot due to the difficult terrain.

More to come.