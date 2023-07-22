Heavy snow in Tekapo. Photo / David Croy

Heavy snow and rain has fallen across Canterbury and Otago overnight.

MetService says though the worse could be over, more is to be expected until 3am tomorrow.

“Since 8pm last night, when the Orange Heavy Rain Warning started, most of our Canterbury stations have recorded between 40-70mm of rain,” MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said.

Ashburton has seen 71mm of rain since 8pm, Christchurch is at 65mm and Timaru 46mm.

“That’s pretty on par with the warning amounts, and we’re expecting between 60-90mm more between now and 3am Monday, more about the higher ground,” Bakker added.

However he said it was difficult to say how much snow had fallen.

“It’s not surprising to be getting a fair bit of snow because the temperatures have been really cold down south,” Bakker said.

“The worse of the snowfall is probably over, but what we’re concerned about is the heavy rain which is causing flooding and slips.”

Heavy Rain Warnings have been issued for Eastern Marlborough and Canterbury and a Heavy Rain Watch for North Otago until 3am tomorrow.

The heavy rain is a result of a slow-moving low east of New Zealand that is continuing to direct a moist easterly flow over the South Island.

Roads in and out of Tekapo are closed due to heavy snow. Photo / Sam Tutty

Parts of Eastern Marlborough and Canterbury can expect another 70 to 100mm of rain on top of what’s already fallen.

In the areas south of Cheviot, another 60 to 90mm of rain can be expected about the foothills and High Country.

Rain will fall as snow above 600 metres in MacKenzie Basin but this will rise to above 1000 metres later this morning.

“Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, with surface flooding and slips possible,” Bakker said.

Picturesque Tekapo Snow

It was a chilly start to Sunday in Tekapo for Aucklander Sam Tutty who is stuck in his Airbnb as snow has shut roads to and from the city.

Meanwhile, Tutty is keeping his fingers crossed roads will be open by lunchtime so he could drive to Christchurch to catch his flight home.

“We’re doing little else at the moment, just keeping an eye out for the next snow update to see if the roads will be open,” he said.

“The plan is for us to fly back to Auckland today, fingers crossed that would still happen.”

Aucklander Sam Tutty is stuck in Tekapo as thick snow blankets the region. Photo / Sam Tutty











