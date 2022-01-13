Chilli, dill and pickle with a side of strong hazy IPA - it's brewer's choice

Ziggy keeps an eye out for any stray ice as NZ Herald reporter Belinda Feek sets up the chilly bin for the beers. Photo / Mike Scott

Herald reporter and beer aficionado Belinda Feek is on a mission - to sample as many fine summer brews as possible and educate her sceptical mate Kevin along the way. Welcome to day five: Brewer's choice.

There's a bit of heat, there's a refreshing cucumber, pickle sour and, to wash it all down, there's a hefty double hazy IPA.

Today is the brewer's chance to choose the style of beer for myself and my Waikato Draught, VB drinking mate, Kevin Holmes.

Holmes has been known for saying that craft beer is good only to run his lawnmower on, or that it's over-priced homebrew.

He'd also hardly ever tried any before. But, after a solid tasting session exploring four styles of beer this week - lager, pale ale, IPA and hazy IPA - his tune has changed.

He's vowed to start taking a craft brew to barbecues or to drink at home, however it remains unclear if he'll try a different tap at the Raglan Harbourview Hotel on Friday nights.

But, it's been enough of an exploration for Holmes to vow to visit all of the breweries and he is now following their efforts on social media.

After a steady tasting session with NZ Herald reporter Belinda Feek, Raglan man Kevin Holmes has a new appreciation for Kiwi craft beer. Photo / Mike Scott

What did he make of it?

"They all have their own identity as far as taste goes. They don't taste the same. There's just something that hits you. There's a craft beer for every occasion. Next time I'm in Auckland, I'm going to Behemoth to try that halfway down lager.

"Good George would have to be my next favourite."

So here's the brewer's choice;

Lakeman Brewing - Cactus Juice Double Hazy IPA - 8.7 per cent

Lakeman Brewing's Cactus Juice Double Hazy IPA.

Our most boundary-pushing hazy to date. Not only using an experimental hop but also agave juice as fermented sugar.

Kevin - "Holy hell. I'd move to Taupō to drink this." 5/5

Belinda - "Oof, fruity, juicy, smooth. And 8.7 that doesn't taste like one. Dangerous." 4.8/5

Garage Project - Cucumber dill pickle sour - 4.3 per cent

Garage Project's cucumber dill pickle sour.

Created for Burger Wellington, this has emerged as an unexpected cult classic. Perfect with a cheeseburger or any pickle-loving burger offering.

Kevin - "Can certainly taste the pickle and cucumber. You don't expect a beer to taste like this but it works." 4.5/5

Belinda - "Bang the sour, can taste the pickle, nice on the palate, very clean. Also good with a cheese platter - with pickles!" 4.5/5

McLeod's Brewery - Far North chili pils - 5.2 per cent

McLeod's Brewing Chili Pils with Kaitaia Fire.

We took a dry pilsner and added Kaitaia Fire Chili sauce. A stellar pair to anything off the grill.

Kevin - "F*** that's hot, but grab the right meal - Mexican maybe - and amazing. Who would have thought chilli in beer. " 4.5/5

Belinda - "I love chilli and I love beer, so happy days. Didn't find it too overpowering, would need good snacks though." 4.5/5

Good George Brewing - Deckchair hazy IPA - 5.2 per cent

Good George Deckchair Hazy IPA.

One of a handful of beers that uses new experimental NZ hops; has aromas of citrus, tropical fruit and gooseberry.

Kevin - "Another awesome drop from the Waikato. Smooth, tasty, refreshing." 4.8/5

Belinda - "A nice lightly hopped session beer. Haven't tried a hazy? Try this one." 4/5

Behemoth Brewing - Brain smiles hazy pale ale - 5.4 per cent

Behemoth Brewery's brain smiles hazy pale ale.

As the saying goes around here, "drinking a beer is like pouring smiles on your brain".

Kevin - "Has a little peachey taste but another great tasting beer. I must pay them a visit." 4/5

Belinda - "One of my regulars in the chilly bin for a summer's day out. I won't be sharing though." 4/5