Health Minister Andrew Little has acknowledged children's mental health services are in crisis, with "huge pressure" as young people struggle to get the help they need.

In the past decade there has been a 177 per cent increase in the number of young people taken to hospital emergency departments because of a mental health incident.

But underfunding and understaffing has meant the specialist mental health services can't keep pace with demand, according to a briefing revealed today by the Herald as part of an investigation into our mental health system.

Little has had the document since last September. Asked by Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking this morning whether it showed the mental health system was in crisis, he said it was "close to it".

"It's under huge pressure. There are areas where I know young people in particular are struggling to get the specialist attention that they need, waiting a long time to get it - that is in crisis. Children and adolescent mental health services are in crisis."

He was already aware of the issue due to the amount of correspondence he received from families of young people who struggled to get help, he said.

"We've known our mental health service has been underfunded and run down for a long, long time."

The Government had put resources into the system, focusing on mild to moderate mental health issues, and that was starting to make a difference.

But attention had now turned to the acute and specialist end of the mental health spectrum, which was clearly in need.

Of 900 new mental health specialist roles, 111 were specifically targeted toward young people while other resources were being put into schools and institutions like prisons. The programme was about two-thirds of the way through

"That is making a difference, when I look at the correspondence coming into my office, for people who have got access to someone pretty smartly to deal with a mental health issue that had it not got attention at that time would have turned into something much bigger."

Health Minister Andrew Little acknowledges the children and young people's mental health services are in crisis and kids are struggling to get the help they need. File photo / Mark Mitchell

But there was a "massive shortage" in clinical psychologists and psychiatrists. The Government was recruiting from overseas and investing in training in New Zealand but it would take 7-10 years for a person to be fully trained, he said.

"We're doing everything we can to get people into those senior roles."

