Children's Commissioner says occupation bound to have impact on kids

Police said some officers are equipped with shields in order to protect themselves from objects thrown by protesters. Video / Mark Mitchell

By RNZ

Children's Commissioner Judge Frances Eivers says the anti-mandate protest on Parliament grounds is no place for children who could be harmed in escalating tension.

Now on to the 15th day of the occupation of the parliamentary precinct, tensions have heated up over the last 24 hours with police making moves to stop the protest expanding.

Judge Eivers told Morning Report the protest is an adult environment with escalating tensions and parents there should consider if it is appropriate to have their children there.

Children's Commissioner Judge Frances Eivers. Photo / RNZ

Judge Eivers says the fact children are still at the protest is of "real concern".

"As is shown in events in recent days, I'm actually most concerned by this heightening escalation of tension and little people will be forgotten in all of that and could be harmed quite seriously," Judge Eivers said.

"What is panning out in the last few days is my actual real concern because as tension heightens as this issue becomes more of one where it is a concern to read that police are putting on riot gear, that they're taking action."

On Parliament's forecourt a boy watches the police lines from high up in a tī Kōuka tree. Photo / Phil Smith

Judge Eivers said the protest site was also unsanitary with the risk of spreading illness.

She said children needed security, routine and safety but the protest environment did not offer this.

"I understand what they're feeling and why they're protesting, it's just that every parent [and] every caregiver is responsible for the safety and wellbeing of their children."

"I've been a mother of young children myself and there are times when you just don't take your children to places you're going because it's an adult environment [and] it may well not be one that suits them."

Judge Eivers said parents of the children in attendance at the protest are responsible for their children's wellbeing.

- RNZ