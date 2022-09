The children believed that the abuse they endured at the hands of their father continued to affect them into their adult life. Photo / 123rf

The children believed that the abuse they endured at the hands of their father continued to affect them into their adult life. Photo / 123rf

WARNING: This article discusses sexual and physical assault and mental health problems.

The children of a man who sexually abused and "tormented" them when they were young are in a legal stoush with his new family, saying they are entitled to a share of his assets.

The three siblings successfully argued their case in the High Court but that decision has now been overruled in a recently released decision following an appeal.

Court of Appeal judge Justice David Collins has ruled the father was in breach of his "fiduciary duty" to his children by sexually and physically assaulting them when they were younger. However, he said that doesn't mean they are entitled to the assets he left behind when he died.

The father, who has name suppression and is referred to as Robert, frequently abused his wife and their children - including sexually abusing his daughter from when she was seven to 13-years-old, and often beating his son with a belt. The abuse led to the children suffering various mental health and drug addiction problems in their adult life.

Robert and his wife, referred to as Rose, had four children identified as Greg, who died in 2015, Alice, Barry and Cliff. After their marriage ended in 1983 Robert started a new relationship with a widow, identified as Phillipa, who had three children.

Court documents reveal how Alice's self-esteem was so low she tried to end her own life when she was 11. She went on to develop an eating disorder, suffered from depression and found it difficult to maintain relationships with others and hold down a job.

After getting support from ACC for counselling, Alice confided in her three brothers and mother that Robert had sexually abused her.

Rose wrote a letter to Robert, confronting him about the "unforgivable" abuse to which she received a letter from his lawyers saying that the allegations were false and defamatory, and if the statements were repeated legal action would be taken.

The decision detailed how Barry also suffered from the abuse and "torment" he endured at the hands of his father. He left school, and became involved in gangs when he was 17, resulting in him getting stabbed and admitted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Robert did not visit his son in hospital.

Cliff left home when he was 15, after suffering from and witnessing Robert's violence and effectively had no contact with his father from then on. He also developed a "severe and prolonged" drug addiction, resulting in a number of near-death experiences.

Following the marriage separation, Alice said Robert sometimes stood outside pointing a gun at their house and made threatening phone calls during the night.

Between 1992 and 1994 Alice and her brothers agreed not to take legal action against their father and would instead have no contact with him.

According to the decision, Alice gave birth in 1996 and relied on the benefit, as well as income from part-time cleaning and teaching jobs. Although she was not in contact with her father anymore, family members told Robert about Alice's financial struggles.

Robert's new partner Phillipa described him as a caring friend and said she never had any concerns about Robert's relationship with her own children and grandchildren. She also said Robert had tried to reconnect with his children but his efforts were "rebuffed".

From 2001 to 2005 Robert prepared seven wills, in which initially $25,000 was to be left to each of his children.

However, over the years changes were made to the wills until in 2014 Robert decided to set up a trust to protect his assets in the event he became ill and to "prevent any of his family from chasing" his assets.

Robert, as well as Phillipa's daughter's partner, were trustees. The beneficiaries of the trust include Phillipa's three children and their grandchildren who were secondary beneficiaries.

Robert gifted his home and some shares to the trust, taking its total value to about $700,000.

In 2016 he executed his final will, in which Alice, Barry and Cliff were not named as beneficiaries.

Any of his belongings were to go to Phillipa's children and the estate was worth about $47,000 by the time Robert died of cancer.

That same year, Alice, Barry and Cliff made a claim under the Family Protection Act that Robert owed them fiduciary duties, which he breached when he gifted his home and shares to the trust in order to prevent his children from making a claim.

The matter went to the High Court before Justice Cheryl Gwyn, who found that a fiduciary relationship existed between Robert and his children which gave rise to a fiduciary duty not to sexually or physically assault them.

She found that Robert gifting his assets to the trust was in breach of his fiduciary duties to the respondents and was imputed to the other trustees.

Justice Gwyn ruled that the provisions should fall back into the estate so Robert's children could make a claim under the Family Protection Act for their share of assets.

However, the trustees appealed this decision and the matter went to the Court of Appeal before Justice Collins, with Justice Stephen Kós and Justice Murray Gilbert.

Justice Collins, who described the case as difficult in the decision, found Robert was "deliberately exercising his discretion so as to adversely affect the interests" of his children by moving his assets into the trust.

"Robert was effectively depriving his children of any meaningful opportunity to have the courts determine their rights under the Family Protection Act."

However, the decision states that while Robert had a fiduciary duty not to sexually or physically assault them, the assets were his alone and he was entitled to deal with them as he pleased.

"Robert did not acquire or hold the assets for the benefit of his adult children," Justice Gilbert wrote.

Justice Stephen Kós agreed and ruled that while Robert had a fiduciary duty to his children, this stopped when they no longer lived with him or were under his care.

Justice Collins acknowledged that Alice's life had been "ruined" by the egregious nature of abuse Robert inflicted on her.

"Alice's trauma meant that it was impossible for her to live anything remotely resembling a normal and independent life."

The decision ruled that the transfer of assets to the trust was in fact not a breach of Robert's fiduciary duty and the costs order made in the High Court was quashed.

The appeal was allowed and the respondents, Robert's children, must pay the appellants, the trustees' costs for a standard appeal.

Mary Joy Simpson, a partner at Hesketh Henry, said there is often a lot of family hurt involved in claims such as this one, but each case varies due to different family circumstances.

She said family disputes over wills may be about equal provision, however in this case there was no provision at all and the father had sought to "protect" assets from the children's claim by placing them in trust.

"I think it's a significant issue for children not to receive any financial provision from parents."

Simpson said generally, claims to rectify no provision are successful, but the whole process is expensive and there must be assets in the estate to satisfy the claim.

SUICIDE AND DEPRESSION

Where to get help:

•

Lifeline

: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

•

Suicide Crisis Helpline

: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

•

Youthline

: 0800 376 633

•

What's Up

: 0800 942 8787 (11am to11pm)

•

Depression helpline

: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Helpline: 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111

.

FAMILY VIOLENCE

How to get help:

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people. Scream for help so your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you. Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.

Where to go for help or more information:

•

Women's Refuge

: Crisis line - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 (available 24/7)

•

Shine

: Helpline - 0508 744 633 (available 24/7)

•

It's Not Ok

: Family violence information line - 0800 456 450

•

Shakti

: Specialist services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and children.

• Crisis line - 0800 742 584 (available 24/7)

•

Ministry of Justice

: For information on family violence

•

Te Kupenga Whakaoti Mahi Patunga

: National Network of Family Violence Services

•

White Ribbon

: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women.

How to hide your visit:

If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also has a section that outlines this process.

ANXIETY

Where to get help:

•

LIFELINE AOTEAROA

: 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

•

YOUTHLINE

: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

•

KIDSLINE

: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

•

WHATSUP

: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202

• NATIONAL ANXIETY 24 HR HELPLINE: 0800 269 4389

SEXUAL HARM

Where to get help:

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact

Safe to Talk

confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit

safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station -

click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it's not your fault.