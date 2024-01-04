A child was pulled from the water at Jubilee Pool in Pukekohe after a suspected drowning incident. Photo / Google

A child was pulled from the water at Jubilee Pool in Pukekohe after a suspected drowning incident. Photo / Google

A child was taken to hospital in a serious condition after a near drowning at a Pukekohe pool this afternoon.

The incident occurred about 3.30pm at Jubilee Swimming Pool and Aquatic Centre on Harry Moore Place.

A St John spokesperson said they transported one person from the pool in serious condition to Middlemore Hospital.

An Auckland Council spokesperson said “We have been made aware of a near-drowning incident this afternoon at Jubilee Swimming Pool and Aquatic Centre, which is managed by Belgravia Leisure.

“We understand a child was pulled from the water and that staff on site responded until an ambulance arrived to take the child to hospital.”