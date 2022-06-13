Michael Loye had 1372 files containing child sexual abuse and bestiality stored on electronic devices seized by police in May 2021. Loye was jailed for three years and 10 months. Photo / 123RF

A child sex offender who used social media to contact his victims offered a 9-year-old girl money to have sex with him, a court has heard.



Michael Loye appeared before Judge Ida Malosi in the Whanganui District Court on Monday for sentencing on a raft of charges involving the sexual exploitation of children.

Loye had previously pleaded guilty to 14 charges of possession of an objectionable publication, two each of exposing a young person to indecent material and unlawful possession of a firearm, and one of sexual grooming, travels to meet a young person.



Crown prosecutor Claire Middleton argued no discount should be given for remorse because Loye continued to try to deflect the blame on to his two victims.

Middleton said Loye's lack of insight was concerning and there was a clear risk his offending would escalate as he continued to deny his sexual interest in children.

Defence lawyer Mark Winter said Loye was willing to address the issues but it was a work in progress and he had a lot of work to do.

Judge Malosi said that in May 2021 police searched Loye's home and seized a laptop computer, cellphone and three firearms including a .22, 12-gauge shotgun, .177 rifle and ammunition.

Loye began following his first victim, a 9-year-old girl, on Instagram in January 2020 and by May was asking if she did naughty things and if she would join him in his bed.

In July he told her he would like to see her dance in her underwear and she should make a video dancing naked, before offering her $100 to have sex with him.

The girl's family discovered the messages before anything else could happen.

Loye met his second victim, a 12-year-old girl, on Snapchat and engaged in sexually explicit conversations, Judge Malosi said.

He later travelled to the South Island to meet the girl but she didn't show up.

More than 1300 files depicting the sexual abuse of animals and children, including one of an adult having sex with a girl aged 2, were found on Loye's devices.

While Judge Malosi acknowledged Loye wanted help, she also noted he made a number of comments trying to justify and minimise his actions.

"The victims of your offending carry no blame, nor should they carry any shame. This is completely on you."

Any suggestion by Loye that he was just looking at pictures needed to be rejected, as his actions promoted and fuelled the demand for the sexual abuse of children, Judge Malosi said.

"The production of child sexual abuse requires the sexual abuse of children."

Publicly sharing the files added to the shame and stigma.

Judge Malosi noted Loye was previously convicted in 2015 on charges of possessing objectionable publications of involving the exploitation of children.

Loye was sentenced to a total of three years and 10 months' imprisonment and would be placed on the Child Sex Offenders register.

Judge Malosi ordered the destruction of the objectionable material, electronic storage devices, firearms and ammunition.