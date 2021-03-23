Child run over in school car park: Man, 77, forbidden from driving

A 77-year-old man has been forbidden from driving after a young girl was hit by a car at an East Auckland school yesterday.

Counties Manukau road policing manager inspector Kay Lane said the young girl who was taken to Starship Hospital remains in a critical condition.

Police were continuing to investigate the circumstances of the serious crash outside Pigeon Mountain Primary School in Bucklands Beach.

A 77-year-old man has been forbidden to drive by police following the incident and any further decisions around his eligibility for driving would be for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to make, said Lane.

"This was a tragic incident for all involved and we are ensuring we are providing what support we can at this time," Lane said.

The investigation remained ongoing and was still in its early phases, she said.

In a Facebook post detailing yesterday's accident, school board member Mark Eades said the injured pupil had been taken to hospital and "our thoughts are with the family".

The school remained open yesterday, with the focus on supporting pupils and staff.

"We will endeavour to keep our community updated whilst respecting the wishes and privacy of the family involved.

"Thank you to everyone for your ongoing support," said Eades.

The Ministry of Education's specialist team had been asked to provide support to the students, staff and community.