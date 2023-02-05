Voyager 2022 media awards
'There are kids down the road starving': Children’s Commissioner's challenge to Kiwis

By Rebecca Macfie.

After a year shoring up a future for the role, Children’s Commissioner Frances Eivers is fully focused on lifting our tamariki out of poverty. By Rebecca Macfie.

Picture a city roughly the size of Dunedin

