Child fighting for life after Bucklands Beach school carpark accident

A child has been criically injured on Wells Rd, Bucklands Beach. Photo / Google

A child is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in an East Auckland school car park this morning.

Emergency services are at scene of the accident at Pigeon Mountain Primary School on Wells Rd, Bucklands Beach.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the child had been taken to Starship Hospital with critical injuries.

She said two ambulances and two rapid response units were called to the crash scene around 8.40am.

St John treated one patient who was in a critical condition.

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed they were at the scene of an accident involving a car and pedestrian.



A police spokesman said at 8.40am, police were notified of the crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a child, was in critical condition and being transported to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and will be examining the scene.