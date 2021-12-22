Child dies in suspected drowning at Christchurch swimming pool

A child died in a suspected drowning at Waltham Summer Pool on Waltham Rd, Sydenham. Photo / Google

A child died in a suspected drowning at Waltham Summer Pool on Waltham Rd, Sydenham. Photo / Google

A child has died in a suspected drowning at a Christchurch swimming pool.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to Waltham Swimming Pool in Sydenham at 2.45pm after reports a child had been found unresponsive.

"CPR was carried out, however tragically the child was unable to be revived. Inquiries into the circumstances are under way."

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John were also called to the scene.

Two St John ambulance rapid response vehicles and two ambulances also responded to the incident, but did not transport anyone from the scene.

It's 30C in Christchurch today with many flocking to the city's beaches, rivers and pools to cool down.

Nigel Cox, Christchurch City Council head of recreation, sports and events, said the pool will be closed today and tomorrow.

"Our thoughts are with the family at this tragic time," he said.

"Given a police investigation is underway, we won't be making any further comment at this time."

A St Martins woman who arrived at the pool with her 6-year-old daughter just before 3pm told Stuff she saw emergency services at the scene so did not get out of the car.

"It looked like people were starting to leave and looking very sad, so I put two and two together. I have a young daughter, hits very close to home. [It's] heartbreaking for the family and our community."

At least four ambulances were at the scene, along with three police vehicles.

