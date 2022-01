Emergency services received a report at around 5:15pm on Wednesday. Photo / NZME

A child has died following a water-related incident at a Papatoetoe property on Wednesday evening.

The child was transported to hospital in a critical condition but passed away a short time later.

"Police extends its condolences to whānau and loved ones," a spokesperson said.

Police are making enquiries on behalf of the Coroner.