Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Child asthma: What causes it, and the hope for a new treatment

11 mins to read
New Zealand has some of the highest asthma rates in the world, with one in seven children and one in eight adults taking some kind of asthma medication. Photo / 123RF

New Zealand has some of the highest asthma rates in the world, with one in seven children and one in eight adults taking some kind of asthma medication. Photo / 123RF

New research into children’s asthma medication could lead to significant benefits for them – and the health system.

For most of their lives, Upper Hutt brothers Alec and Ronan Gall have used the blue Ventolin

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand