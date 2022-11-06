Child asthma: What causes it, and the hope for a new treatment

New Zealand has some of the highest asthma rates in the world, with one in seven children and one in eight adults taking some kind of asthma medication. Photo / 123RF

New research into children’s asthma medication could lead to significant benefits for them – and the health system.

For most of their lives, Upper Hutt brothers Alec and Ronan Gall have used the blue Ventolin inhalers familiar to several generations of New Zealanders to relieve their asthma symptoms.

But over the past year, Alec, 14, and Ronan, 11, have been using a different inhaler, Symbicort, which both relieves and helps prevent the symptoms. Symbicort is now the recommended first-line treatment to relieve symptoms in adolescents and adults after clinical trials by the Medical Research Institute of New Zealand (MRINZ) found it reduced the incidence of severe asthma attacks by between a third and a half.

Under current asthma guidelines, Symbicort is not yet recommended for children with mild asthma who, as with adults, account for most asthma cases. Instead, their recommended treatment is Ventolin or a similar inhaler called Respigen. However, that may eventually change, thanks to the efforts of Alec, Ronan and another 378 young people aged 5 to 15 taking part in an MRINZ clinical trial comparing the effectiveness of Ventolin and Symbicort in children with mild asthma.

The Children’s Anti-inflammatory Reliever (CARE) study has already recruited more than 200 participants and has now started recruiting in Auckland. Each participant is randomly assigned to use either a Ventolin or a Symbicort inhaler for a year whenever they have asthma symptoms. During the study, researchers meet with the participants five times (three times in person and twice remotely) to check how they’re going.

“It’s quite easy and not at all onerous,” says the boys’ mother, Louise Gall. “In terms of the paperwork, it’s just really noting down if the kids have had doctors’ appointments and what they’ve had the appointments for.”

Financial toll

New Zealand has some of the highest asthma rates in the world, with one in seven children and one in eight adults – more than 600,000 people – taking some kind of asthma medication.

About 3000 children are hospitalised with asthma every year, some of them more than once. Pasifika children are about three times – and Māori children about two times – as likely to be hospitalised for asthma as children from other population groups.

Even if they don’t end up in hospital, many children have severe asthma attacks that mean they have to use their inhalers more frequently than usual or need an urgent consultation with their GP. If their symptoms get worse late at night or in the early morning, as is often the case, they might have to be taken to A&E.

Stuart Dalziel is a paediatric emergency specialist at Auckland’s Starship Children’s Hospital with a particular interest in respiratory medicine. He points out that asthma can take a big toll on both children and their parents.

The children have to take time off school to recover, while their parents have to take time off work to look after them. For low-income families, paying for several hours of hospital parking while their children are in A&E can be a financial challenge.

“Those individual attacks can really have a significant impact on the individual whānau and the individual kids,” says Dalziel, who is co-leading the CARE study.

Alec and Ronan Gall have never been hospitalised with asthma, although Ronan once ended up on a nebuliser at an after-hours medical clinic.

“He just got really, really chesty and he couldn’t say more than about two words at a time,” says their mother. “That was probably his worst asthma experience.”

Although the boys’ asthma is considered mild, it still affects what they can do. It’s harder for them to play favourite sports such as basketball for longer than 30 minutes at a time, for example.

“You start not being able to breathe very well, your chest feels compressed, it’s really tight, and you have a sharp pain when you’re breathing in,” says Alec.

The CARE study is one of a suite of MRINZ studies looking at the best way to treat asthma in children. It builds on three previous studies in adults, which, in 2020, led to a change to New Zealand’s guidelines for treating asthma in adolescents and adults. International guidelines also changed.

Now, Symbicort is the preferred first-line treatment to relieve symptoms in adolescents and adults, rather than a traditional blue inhaler. Those inhalers, either Ventolin or Respigen, contain just one drug, a reliever called salbutamol. Symbicort contains two drugs – a reliever called formoterol and a corticosteroid preventer called budesonide. The combination of these two drugs helps relieve symptoms and also treats the underlying inflammation that causes asthma, making another asthma attack less likely.

Richard Beasley, director of the MRINZ and co-lead of the CARE study, says that although they don’t know what is happening in other countries, New Zealand GPs – who deal with most cases of asthma – have been quick to adopt these new guidelines. Many now routinely prescribe Symbicort, rather than Ventolin, to their asthmatic adolescent and adult patients.

“Our GPs are really good at treating asthma, and they’ve markedly changed their prescribing since the studies have been published and the new guidelines have been published.”

Substantial savings

Unfortunately, the arrival of Covid-19 at much the same time has made it harder to measure the impact of the new guidelines and whether the growing use of Symbicort has reduced the incidence of severe asthma attacks in adults. That’s because lockdowns and strict border controls led to lower levels of respiratory illness in general – and less respiratory illness means fewer severe asthma attacks.

However, Beasley is confident that now respiratory illnesses are starting to return to normal levels, we will start to see the benefit of the new treatment regime – along with associated cost benefits.

“Severe attacks and hospital admissions are very expensive, no matter how you measure it, whether it’s in terms of dollars or in terms of time and personal cost. We expect the reduction in the number of severe attacks will lead to substantial cost savings.”

Although the evidence for the use of two-in-one inhalers is strong for adults, we don’t yet know whether that is the case with children. As Beasley and Dalziel both note, children are not mini-adults and we can’t assume they will have the same response to Symbicort as adults.

“The physiology of children is different; the way a child’s body handles the drug may be different,” says Beasley. “You can’t have regulatory approval to use this medication in this way in children until the studies have been done.”

He says it’s also important to make sure the two-in-one inhalers, which contain corticosteroids, are safe for children.

“For children using inhaled steroids, there’s the issue of growth; you have to find a balance between having a healthier child versus the potential effect of the steroids on their growth.”

Dalziel says children are generally neglected when it comes to drug trials.

“It’s one of the great crimes of medical research that we don’t have better evidence in paediatrics,” he says. “Over at Starship Hospital, where I work, over a third of the medications that are given to children are given outside the evidence because the evidence tends to be in adolescents and adults and not large studies in paediatrics.”

There are a number of reasons for this, including the fact that running clinical trials with children is more complicated than with adults. “You don’t have just one patient, you have two patients – well, with both parents, you’ve got three patients who you have to treat and who you’ve got to manage.”

Clinical trials are also expensive. This, combined with the fact that children make up a relatively small percentage of the population, makes developing and testing drugs specifically for children less attractive to drug companies: children will never be a big market compared with adults.

Lessening the impact

The current CARE study and the ones that will follow it are the first of their kind on children anywhere in the world. Once they’re completed, almost 1500 children will have taken part in randomised controlled studies across the whole spectrum of asthma, from mild to severe.

The hope is that they, too, will lead to significant changes in prescribing guidelines for children and a big reduction in severe asthma attacks and hospitalisation rates.

What makes the CARE study different is not just its size, but the fact that it is completely independent. Funding has come from the Health Research Council and Cure Kids, not drug companies.

The purpose of all four studies is to ultimately lessen the impact of asthma on children. But the real holy grail in asthma research is finding out what causes it – and then stopping people from getting it in the first place.

Beasley says at this stage, we don’t know why New Zealand asthma rates are so high, despite determined efforts to find out.

“It’s disappointing that we still do not have a satisfactory understanding. And in particular, we are limited in terms of what advice we can give parents to reduce the risk of asthma developing in childhood, apart from avoiding parental smoking, avoiding moulds and allergen exposure and encouraging breastfeeding.”

Joining the dots

Asthma is very much a disease of high-income countries, though within those countries socioeconomic factors do have an effect, says British paediatric respiratory specialist Andy Bush.

“There’s no question that, all across the world, if you’re going to be ill, it’s better to be rich and ill than poor and ill,” says Bush, who is also a member of the steering committee overseeing the study into children’s asthma treatment.

Genes also seem to be important. As with many other young asthmatics, Alec and Ronan Gall’s parents both have asthma, which meant the boys were 50 per cent more likely to develop asthma.

But environmental factors seem to play a role as well. Bush points to the difference in asthma rates between two very genetically similar groups in the United States, the Amish and the Hutterites.

“Both groups fled Europe to survive persecution a couple of hundred years ago and they are genetically almost identical. But the Amish, who still use traditional farming methods, rarely get asthma and allergic disease, while the Hutterites, who use modern farming methods, do get them.”

Exposure to pollution – such as living near a motorway – seems to be associated with developing asthma, as does exposure to maternal smoking and even exposure to grand-maternal smoking.

“There’s fascinating data showing that if a grandmother smoked in pregnancy, her daughter’s children are more likely to get asthma, even if her daughter doesn’t smoke,” says Bush.

Other theories being investigated include the possibility that exposure to microbes in the environment may provide some protection against developing asthma, or drinking unpasteurised milk.

In New Zealand, paediatric emergency specialist Stuart Dalziel is involved in an MRINZ study looking at whether early exposure to paracetamol may play a role in causing asthma. He says previous data strongly suggests that paracetamol use may cause up to 20 per cent of childhood asthma.

The PIPPA Tamariki study (Paracetamol and Ibuprofen in Primary Prevention of Asthma in Tamariki) involves recruiting 3922 children at birth and their parents, then randomising them to use either paracetamol or ibuprofen until they turn one. After that, their parents are free to use whatever pain reliever they like.

The researchers will follow the children until they are six to find out whether they have developed asthma: “Asthma takes a while to come out and about six is a good time to look for it.”

Over the past four years, 3200 infants and their whānau have been recruited into the study from Auckland, Middlemore and Wellington hospitals, with the last babies expected to be recruited by the middle of next year. The final results will be available six years later.

Dalziel hopes that as well as providing important information about the link between common childhood painkillers and asthma, the study will provide information about other atopic diseases such as eczema and hay fever, which have also been linked to early paracetamol use.

“We’re going to have that data from 3922 children, which we think will go a long way to answering these questions.”