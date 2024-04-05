Hazel Tubic will return off the bench for the Chiefs Manawa this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Hazel Tubic will return off the bench for the Chiefs Manawa this weekend. Photo / Photosport

The Chiefs Manawa head to Christchurch for the team’s final match of the regular 2024 Sky Super Rugby Aupiki season against Matatū today.

The team is building continuity as it heads into the final next week with notable combinations cemented across the park.

International experience is abundant in the front row with props Kate Henwood and Tanya Kalounivale joined by Japan’s Seina Saito at hooker.

Waikato’s Chyna Hohepa will start at lock alongside Charmaine Smith who sits second on the competition table for lineouts won, with 18.

The strong loose forward combination of Mia Anderson, Kennedy Simon and Victoria Edmonds returns.

Rotating back to the starting halfback role is Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, with Chelsea Semple back at No. 10.

Returning from injury, Hazel Tubic will provide support at first five with her season debut off the bench.

In the midfield will be the dynamic Grace Steinmetz and Mererangi Paul, with the starting team completed by an electric backline of Reese Anderson, Ruby Tui and Renee Holmes.

“Hazel is a massive addition to our squad. To be bringing someone with her game smarts and ability to play what’s in front off our bench is exciting,” Chiefs Manawa head coach Crystal Kaua said.

“We have had to use our whole squad this year and our impact players have been coming on and delivering and changing the game week in and week out.

“Matatū will come out firing this weekend so we really want to see our team put out a performance that we are all proud of, a team game, where we are playing for each other.”

The match kicks off at 4.05pm at Ngā Puna Wai Sports Centre and will be broadcast live on Sky Sport.

Chiefs Manawa team to face Matatū:

1. Kate Henwood

2. Seina Saito

3. Tanya Kalounivale

4. Chyna Hohepa

5. Charmaine Smith

6. Mia Anderson

7. Kennedy Simon (Captain)

8. Victoria Edmonds

9. Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu

10. Chelsea Semple

11. Reese Anderson

12. Grace Steinmetz

13. Mererangi Paul

14. Ruby Tui

15. Renee Holmes

Reserves:

16. Vici-Rose Green

17. Krystal Murray

18. Bitila Tawake

19. Grace Kukutai

20. Ashlee Gaby-Sutherland

21. Ariana Bayler

22. Hazel Tubic

23. Azalleyah Maaka

Unavailable for selection: Luka Connor and Chelsea Bremner.





