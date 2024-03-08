Hamilton Old Boys Huskies and Waikato back Reese Anderson poised to make Chiefs Manawa debut off bench. Photo / True You Photography

The Chiefs Manawa welcome two new players to the ranks this week with the potential debut of prop Bitila Tawake and utility back Reese Anderson.

Anderson is a rookie but has been impressive for Waikato in FPC in the last few seasons.

Also, a Sky Super Rugby Aupiki rookie, but who is anything but inexperienced, is Fijian Drua captain and Fjiian international Tawake.

Chiefs Manawa head coach Crystal Kaua is so happy to see the duo get their first games off the bench for the Chiefs Manawa this weekend.

“Reese is a young talent who has such a work ethic, is dynamic and brings an impressive sevens skillset, and Bitila is physical, instinctive and has been working hard to come back from injury.”

At scrum time, Krystal Murray, Tanya Kalounivale and Luka Connor will be a formidable front row, with locks Charmaine Smith and Chelsea Bremner only strengthening this tight five.

A stand-out performer in round one, Mia Anderson will return at loose forward alongside captain Kennedy Simon and the dynamic Victoria Edmonds.

Tawake, Seina Saito, Kate Henwood, Grace Kukutai and Chyna Hohepa will provide impact off the bench for the forward pack. Ariana Bayler will start at halfback against her former team, with Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu to provide support. Commanding the No.10 jersey will be Chelsea Semple.

Continuing to show their versatility are Mererangi Paul and Grace Steinmetz who move into the midfield. Meanwhile, the trio of Ruby Tui, Merania Paraone and Renee Holmes will create a redoubtable backline. Azalleyah Maaka and Anderson are named as reinforcements.

Kaua said: “Blues play an expressive style of rugby, and they have a good combination of experience and young talent. All teams are in a much better place than the same time last year and they were impressive against Matatū. It’s always an entertaining game of rugby when our teams come together”.

The round two game against the Blues kicks off at 2.05pm at Bell Park, Pakuranga.

Chiefs Manawa team to face the Blues:

1. Krystal Murray

2. Luka Connor

3. Tanya Kalounivale

4. Charmaine Smith

5. Chelsea Bremner

6. Mia Anderson

7. Kennedy Simon (Captain)

8. Victoria Edmonds

9. Ariana Bayler

10. Chelsea Semple

11. Ruby Tui

12. Grace Steinmetz

13. Mererangi Paul

14. Merania Paraone

15. Renee Holmes

Reserves

16. Seina Saito

17. Bitila Tawake*

18. Kate Henwood

19. Chyna Hohepa

20. Grace Kukutai

21. Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu

22. Azalleyah Maaka

23. Reese Anderson*





