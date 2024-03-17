Chiefs Manawa replacement prop Krystal Murray scored a decisive solo try against defending champions Matatū. Photo / Photosport

Matatū's Sky Super Rugby Aupiki title hopes hang by a thread after being clinically dispatched by the Chiefs Manawa 38-22 at FMG Stadium Waikato on Saturday.

Four tries from a plough truck lineout drive was a savage punishment for defending champion Matatū's handling errors and lack of discipline.

Chiefs hooker Luka Connor extended her Super Rugby Aupiki record for tries to 15 with three pushovers.

Call, throw, lift, catch, cradle, get low, apply strength, stay connected and drive.

It’s a habitual routine, but none in New Zealand do it better than Connor and Manawa.

Ironically, it was prop Tanya Kalounivale who scored the first and best of the rolling maul tries.

It lasted so long it looked almost ceremonial, like the Queen riding a chariot.

In the first half, Matatū enjoyed three minutes to one inside the Manawa 22.

All their industry was banished when it was 26-3 at halftime.

Matatū briefly threatened a resurgence when they reduced the deficit to 26-17.

A charge-down by Laura Bayfield rebounded sympathetically for the lock to secure and recycle promptly.

Winger Charlotte Woodman swooped and scored.

In the 54th minute, Matatū skipper Alana Bremner collected a charitable bounce from an ill-judged Chelsea Semple pass to stride disbelievingly free.

Would there be 2023 final flashbacks for Manawa?

The answer was an emphatic no, with the maul stomping out any flicker.

It would be naive to characterise Manawa as a one-trick pony. Their breakdown work was vastly improved from the stern Blues examination.

The bench provides genuine impact, with prop Krystal Murray scoring a popular and decisive solo try.

The shift by Grace Steinmetz to second five-eighth appears to be a masterstroke and the wingers cause alarm in space.

Blindside Victoria Edmonds was arguably the player of the match; the veteran, fierce and energetic.

Some tightrope ballet near the touchline by Matatū fullback Cheyelle Robins-Reti sparked a move involving backs and forwards that produced a spectacular try for Winnie Palamo.

But that was to be it for the defending champions, as they failed to contain the unblemished leaders.

Chiefs Manawa 38 (Tries: Tanya Kalounivale, Victoria Edmonds, Luka Connor 3, Krystal Murray. Conversions: Renee Holmes 4)

Matatū 22 (Tries: Charlotte Woodman, Alana Bremner, Winnie Palamo. Conversions: Rosie Kelly 2, Liv McGoverne)

HT: 26-10

