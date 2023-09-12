Voyager 2023 media awards

Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt: Communities have responsibilities for state housing

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Kāinga Ora is working with developers to build new state homes to house the 24,717 people on the housing waitlist. Photo / RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

OPINION

We’re catching a glimpse of the thousands of homes needed to stave off the housing crisis. Kāinga Ora is working with developers to build new state homes to house the 24,717 people

