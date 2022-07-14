Police were called to a house in Te Hapara at 3.45am on June 3 to reports of a woman being shot. Photo / Gisborne Herald

Police were called to a house in Te Hapara at 3.45am on June 3 to reports of a woman being shot. Photo / Gisborne Herald

Police say a 25-year-old Gisborne woman was gunned down in a "senseless shooting" and officers have hit the streets to reassure the public.

Chephar Hollis-Brown, a mother of one, was killed at a Centennial Crescent property earlier this month.

Police were called to a house in Te Hapara at 3.45am on June 3 to reports of a woman being shot.

She was dead when police arrived, and a homicide investigation has been launched.

Police have launched community reassurance patrols as a result of the shooting.

"The investigation into her death is ongoing with the investigation team working through a number of lines of inquiry," Detective Inspector David de Lange said.

"Police are still keen to hear from anyone who can provide information to assist the investigation team regarding this senseless shooting.

"We are committed to holding those responsible to account and the public can expect us to remain highly visible in the area."