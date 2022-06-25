Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand

Chef Al Brown on learning te reo Māori - and understanding himself

11 minutes to read
Kim Knight
By
Kim Knight

Senior Writer

When Al Brown signed up to study te reo he didn't expect the biggest things he learned to be about himself. Kim Knight shares a Matariki feast with the chef, his tutor and their whānau.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.