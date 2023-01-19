Check your tickets: Lotto Christmas promotion winner doesn’t know they’re a millionaire

A million-dollar Lotto Powerball prize has yet to be claimed by one lucky Aucklander. Photo / Supplied

A million-dollar Lotto Powerball prize has yet to be claimed by one possibly oblivious and lucky Aucklander.

On New Year’s Eve, three Lotto NZ Christmas promotion winners were drawn, each taking home a hefty $1 million. The winning players all hail from Auckland. Two of the winning tickets were sold in-store, and one was bought through the MyLotto app.

The MyLotto player hasn’t claimed their prize yet, although the two in-store winners did so quickly. Anyone who purchased a Triple Dip in the weeks before Christmas and lives in the Auckland region is being urged by Lotto NZ to log on and verify their tickets because they might be in for a sizable surprise.

This was the case for a retired Auckland couple who checked their ticket on Sunday morning.

“I simply couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw that one of the winning promo ticket numbers matched the numbers on my ticket!” said the man, who wishes to remain anonymous.

“This is a wonderful way to start the new year and will mean so much to our family.”

The other ticket winner, who also wishes to remain anonymous, said she planned to spend the money on her family, and it was a “wonderful surprise”.

Yesterday, another lucky Lotto Powerball player walked away with a life-changing $23.5 million.

The player - who bought the winning ticket from the Countdown Auckland city supermarket in the CBD - became the year’s first Powerball multi-millionaire.

Another Auckland player took home $1 million in yesterday’s “Must Be Won” draw as a part of the Lucky Strike draw.

And another Lotto player will be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in yesterday’s live draw. The player from Central Otago bought the winning ticket through the MyLotto app.



