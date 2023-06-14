Worapat Boonprasert, of Sai Eatery, with their special entree for two people can enjoy for Napier's Valentine's 2.0. Photo / Warren Buckland

Businesses in Napier participating in Valentine’s Day 2.0 are also celebrating recovery and the chance to move beyond the impact of Cyclone Gabielle as customers gradually return.

Napier City Business Inc decided on a redo of Valentine’s Day after the cyclone cheated them out of it in February.

Valentine’s Day 2.0 is an attempt to give couples another chance to celebrate and also a way for those who aren’t lovers to show love as well.

Sai Eatery was one of several Napier restaurants preparing some special Valentine’s dishes and deals, with a special entree for two on offer according to duty manager Sasi Limapibal.

Sai Eatery staff member Worapat Boonprasert said they had a couple of bookings lined up for the evening, but he couldn’t say if they were specifically for Valentine’s Day 2.0 or not.

Jo and Jess, staff members at Blooms and Bouquets, said they had one customer come in specifically to buy a bouquet for “Hawke’s Bay Valentine’s Day”.

Otherwise, they had been spreading the word about Valentine’s Day 2.0 and while many had purchased tulips throughout the day, they weren’t certain if they were for the occasion or not.

Staff in the floral section of Madison’s on Tennyson St said they had luckily been able to send out all of their bouquets ordered for the original Valentine’s Day eventually, sometime after the cyclone.

Jo and Jess, staff members at Blooms and Bouquets, said they had sold one bouquet specifically for Valentine's 2.0. Tulips were also proving popular, although they couldn't say if that was due to the occasion. Photo / Warren Buckland

Manager Alycia Louisson at Cafe Tennyson said they also had a couple of bookings in the evening, where they will have their pizza and wine menu on.

Cafe Tennyson co-owner Valerie Foster said they had fewer customers after the cyclone, but they were often surprised by customers suddenly filling up the bistro in recent weeks and she believed it could happen again for Valentine’s Day 2.0.