Chartwell Shopping Centre incident: Large police presence outside Hamilton mall

A large police presence has swarmed around a Hamilton mall this afternoon, taping off an area of the car park at Chartwell Shopping Centre. Photo / Mike Scott

A large police presence has swarmed around a Hamilton mall this afternoon, taping off an area of the car park at Chartwell Shopping Centre. Photo / Mike Scott

A large police presence has swarmed around a Hamilton mall this afternoon, taping off an area of the car park at Chartwell Shopping Centre.

Mall management Stride Property confirmed there was an incident outside and police were “managing” it.

Police have covered one car with a tarpaulin.

Bystander Ange Maree said there were about 15 police officers surrounding the car and the back end of the car park, where it has been taped off.

She said surrounding roads were closed and police were taking statements from witnesses.

Stride Property said it was co-operating with police over the incident and directed further questions to police.

Police have been approached for comment.

- More to come