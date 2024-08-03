The J and T Hickey charity sheepdog trial is set to climax at around noon today in the RDA pavilion with the final runoff. George Sheilds and Storm are pictured in action on Thursday in the first round of qualifying runs. Photo / Rebecca Williams�

The J and T Hickey charity sheepdog trial is set to climax at around noon today in the RDA pavilion with the final runoff. George Sheilds and Storm are pictured in action on Thursday in the first round of qualifying runs. Photo / Rebecca Williams�

The annual J and T Hickey Charity sheepdog trial culminates later today in the Riding Club for the Disabled Pavilion at Showgrounds Park in Gisborne.

It started on Thursday with the first of around 130 qualifying runs across the three days of the event.

The last of the qualifying runs will be held this morning ahead of a final run-off that looks set to start about midday.

Ten dogs and their owners will be in the final.

This is the 58th year of the trial, which has supported a range of local charitable organisations across the many years it has been running.