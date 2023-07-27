Charges laid against Lister Helicopters after Dan Harrison’s fatal 2021 crash in Central Otago

Dan Harrison, of Lister Helicopters, was killed in a helicopter crash in 2021.

The owner of a Milton helicopter company has been charged after a pilot crashed and died while flying at night, outside the terms of his licence.

Alister John Lister, 49, and his company Lister Helicopters Limited face two charges under the Health and Safety at Work Act and one breach of the Civil Aviation Act.

The Dunedin District Court this morning heard counsel were awaiting reports before entering pleas, and the case was adjourned until October.

Lister could be liable for up to five years’ imprisonment on the most serious charge and the firm may be fined up to $3 million after pilot Dan Harrison’s death in September 2021.

He was flying a Eurocopter Squirrel AS350 from Milton to Alexandra when it crashed at Deep Creek, west of Dunedin.

The aircraft is believed to have flown over State Highway 8, towards Lawrence, over Glendhu Forest.

According to court documents, Harrison held a licence with a “restricted night rating” which barred him from undertaking such a cross-country flight at night.

Lister is accused of allowing the aircraft to be operated in a manner that caused unnecessary danger to the victim.

He also allegedly failed to exercise due diligence by not complying with the company’s internal policies and procedures, not ensuring pilots were operating within the terms of their licence and not communicating to clients the limitations of when the company would be able to commence frost-fighting operations.

In the days after the tragedy, Lister told the Otago Daily Times he was “devastated” but has failed to respond to inquiries since charges were laid.

Harrison had also flown for Queenstown helicopter company Over The Top, which said he was respected and loved by crew and clients.

“Dan had a particular flair with our clients, entertaining them while exhibiting professional flying – a wonderful ambassador for New Zealand. A good, good person, you could not find a better man,” said chief executive Louisa Patterson at the time.

“The world has lost a gem. Our hearts are broken, a very sad time for all. Our thoughts are with the family and his colleagues in the south.”

The firm’s website said Harrison had been flying helicopters since 2006, in Canada and throughout the South Island.

He won a Silver Safety Award from the New Zealand Helicopter Association (NZHA) for more than 10 years continued safe flying.

Lister declined to comment when contacted by the Otago Daily Times.