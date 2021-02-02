Charges laid after boat ran aground at New Brighton beach, Christchurch, in 2018

The Debbie Jane stranded on the beach at New Brighton, Christchurch, the day after it ran aground and the owner swam to shore in September 2018. Photo / Kurt Bayer

Criminal charges have been laid after a yacht ran aground on a popular Christchurch beach more than two years ago.

The 13m Debbie Jane vessel ran aground at New Brighton Beach, about 250m north of the pier, at around 6.30pm on September 12, 2018.

Onlookers and police said the skipper swam ashore and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Friends of the man told locals at the scene that the man had been sailing around New Zealand and that he had heart issues.

The yacht remained beached, tilted to one side, for several days afterwards.

Now, more than two years after the dramatic grounding, charges have been laid at Christchurch District Court.

Rubberneckers and selfie-takers swarmed the marooned boat. Photo / Kurt Bayer

David Atkinson, who was skippering the boat when it became marooned, has been charged with operating a ship and causing danger and risk, as well as exposing individuals to risk of harm or illness.

The boat's owner, Jeremy Hatherly, and his company Hatherly Fishing Ltd, have also been charged.

They are all due to appear at Christchurch District Court on February 17.

A court staff member confirmed today that no pleas have yet been entered.

The boat remained on the popular city beach for several days before it was removed.

An early attempt at refloating it with a digger was abandoned after the digger became stuck in the sand.

Canterbury regional harbourmaster Ian Fox said at the time that the ferro-cement yacht, which he estimated at 25-30 tonnes, was proving difficult to refloat.

"There are very few vessels in New Zealand capable of pulling something like that off the beach without undue risk," Fox said.

The vessel was eventually removed from the beach.