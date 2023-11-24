Two people will face court in relation to two serious crashes in Counties Manukau this week.

A 5-year-old child was critically injured after being struck by a car while crossing the road in South Auckland.

Counties Manukau road policing manager inspector Tony Wakelin said the child was injured in a crash on Sharland Ave about 3.20pm in Manurewa on Thursday.

“Investigations are ongoing into the exact causes of the crash, however, police believe the use of a mobile phone may have been a factor in what occurred.

“Charges are currently being considered in this case.”

Wakelin said using cell phones while driving can contribute to someone’s loved ones possibly being killed on our roads.

“The message is: Don’t think ‘it won’t happen to me’, as the decisions we are seeing being made by drivers suggest - it might.”

In a separate incident, police allege alcohol and speed were a significant factor in a crash in Tuakau on Thursday.

“Around 4.20pm, police units sighted a vehicle travelling at a significant speed of more than twice the posted speed limit.

“Despite police signalling for the vehicle to stop, the vehicle continued to drive in a reckless manner and fled the area.”

Police continued to track the vehicle as it travelled and then found it crashed into a residential building.

“Attending police breath-tested the driver as part of routine inquiries in this situation and found him to be over the legal limit.

“Thankfully there were no injuries reported to anyone, the driver or those in the property, and remarkably the damage to the house appears to be minor.

“In saying that, this once again demonstrates the frightful social harm caused by mixing speed with alcohol.”

The 21-year-old male driver was taken into custody and will be facing charges of dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.