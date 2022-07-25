Tyre marks in the grass lead to the area where Sean Buis was reportedly struck down and killed while trying to flee his assailants. Photo / Otago Daily Times

Mystery surrounds the death of a Dunedin man at a suburban park and police have now designated it as "suspicious".

Sean Jonathan Buis, 28, died following the incident in Mornington on Thursday night and "a large dedicated team" was attempting to piece together what happened, police said.

In a statement released yesterday, police stressed that there was no risk to the public because the episode was "thought to be isolated to specific parties".

A cordon in Eglinton Rd — beside Unity Park, where Buis was reportedly hit by a vehicle — was lifted on Saturday, and muddy skid-marks are still visible, appearing to lead from the road about 10m on to the grass.

Yesterday, flowers had been placed at the end of the tyre tracks.

Flowers at the scene in Unity Park. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward. Photo / Gregor Richardson

The Otago Daily Times understands Buis was scheduled to appear in court for an alleged breach of sentence just a couple of days before his death.

He had been before the court several times in recent years and his chaotic lifestyle was apparent following a month-long crime spree he committed a year ago, during which he repeatedly evaded police.

That began with the theft of an expensive bottle of port from a Kaikorai Valley Rd shop and, a couple of weeks later, progressed to a police chase through Christchurch.

Buis narrowly missed patrol cars and civilian vehicles during the pursuit and reached speeds of 120km/h in a 50km/h zone before officers pulled back.

A police cordon on the road above the site where Sean Buis was killed. Photo / Otago Daily Times

Days later, on August 6, Buis was seen in the same Mazda in the driveway of his Mornington home — less than a kilometre from where he would die almost a year later.

After being placed under arrest, he took off at speed, taking corners at such a clip he was on two wheels at times.

Buis' driving was too dangerous for police to follow but they found him half an hour later.

This time, Buis fled on foot and while running down a grassy hill, dropped a shopping bag containing 0.8g of methamphetamine, arthritis medication, 3.3g of cannabis, digital scales, ziplock bags, seven glass pipes and a blowtorch.

When police searched the Mazda, they found a tick list featuring names and dollar figures relating to drug debts.

Buis was finally arrested a couple of weeks later after putting a rock through the window of his ex-partner's property.

Before the Dunedin District Court in January, he was sentenced to five months' community detention, 12 months' intensive supervision and was banned from driving for two-and-a-half years.

Police, who initially classed Buis' death as "unexplained", said they were continuing to provide support to his family and urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

It was understood a group of people were present before the victim's death and police remained keen to speak to them.

Last week there were also appeals to Eglinton Rd properties for CCTV footage they may have captured.

No arrests had yet been made.