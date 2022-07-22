Today's protests - organised by Destiny Church founder Brian Tamaki and the Freedom and Rights Coalition - aim to chaos "motorway mayhem" and "chaos". File photo / NZ Herald

* Stated plan to cause "major public interruption and disruption"

* Police say they will closely monitor the protests

* Convoy on motorway vows to do a "slow roll"

Protesters have started gathering around the country for a day of action organised by Destiny Church founder Brian Tamaki and the Freedom and Rights Coalition which vows to "cause a major public interruption and disruption".

That includes a convoy of motorcycles who have arrived at the Auckland Domain.

The event will feature protests in three cities today; Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

In Auckland, people have began gathering in the Auckland Domain before potentially marching on the Southern Motorway; an act which would cause widespread chaos for motorists.

In West Auckland, vehicles have gathered at Parr's Park for a "Slow Roll" drive to the Domain, again something is likely to cause delays for other road users.

An earlier press release from the Tamaki-led coalition, stated "massive" public marches would take place in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch in response to what the coalition deemed was Government-inflicted damage on the country.

"It is our intention to cause a major public interruption and disruption," it read.

"We will likely cause motorway mayhem in Auckland, and chaos in these major cities as we raise public awareness to the damage this Government is causing across this country."

A police spokesperson confirmed yesterday that any protest activity in those cities would be monitored over the weekend.

They also recognised the "public's right to protest peacefully and lawfully".

The coalition had organised and supported many protests across the country in the past 18 months, including the 23-day occupation of Parliament grounds earlier this year.

Reasons for the protest cited in the press release included but were not limited to; the high cost of living, understaffing of hospitals, GPs being overworked, education problems, three-waters legislation, a mental health crisis and under-resourced first responders.

In January, Tamaki was arrested for breaching bail conditions and spent nine days inside Auckland's Mt Eden Corrections Facility.

Bishop Brian Tamaki at earlier lockdown and vaccination protest at Auckland Domain last year. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Prior to that, he had been charged three times over his attendance at Auckland Domain lockdown protests.

The coalition's press release cited New Zealand had been "voted the 2nd worst place to live in" beaten only by Kuwait in the Middle East.

The remark was seemingly a reference to a survey of immigrants who considered New Zealand the second-worst country to move to out of 52 of the world's near-200 countries.

The survey was conducted by expatriate networking organisation InterNations and was informed by responses from nearly 12,000 people of 177 different nationalities, living in 181 countries.

Respondents were reportedly asked how their new homes performed on factors including quality of life, cost of living, safety, financial outlook, bureaucracy, and ease of fitting in.

New Zealand's 51st place in the survey was mostly due to lower wages and high cost of living.

Mexico was ranked first in the survey, ahead of Indonesia, Taiwan, Portugal, and Spain.