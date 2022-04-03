Chance to home Kaimanawa wild horses extended

A wild horse roaming in the tussock in the Kaimanawa mountain ranges. Photo / 123rf.com

By Sally Murphy of RNZ

The application process for people to adopt wild horses from Kaimanawa Ranges has been extended in a bid to save more horses.

Each year, there is a muster of the wild horses to try and control the population. This year, the Department of Conservation is aiming to remove about 150.

Charitable organisation Kaimanawa Heritage Horses Welfare Society helps find people to adopt the animals so they can avoid slaughter.

It looks to rehome as many horses as possible but has only received 62 applications this year.

Organisation chairperson Sue Rivers said applications were due to close last night but have been extended by a week.

"We've had to extend applications [for] a number of years, but this year there has been an increase in people who have reported the effects of Covid obviously and financially not in a position to do what they would normally do as far as helping."

One positive was that different types of people were trying their hand at adopting the wild horses, she said.

"There's a really big variety of people and it's starting to shift because more and more people are starting to see that you don't have to be a professional horse trainer to do it.

"You just have to have patience and understanding. So we're starting to see more families do it, and more children become involved.

"Obviously, we still have our registered handlers that can do the initial handling for people, there are also some workshops that people can go along with a professional trainer and learn alongside them how to tame the horses."

Rivers said the horses could be tamed relatively quickly so anyone who had room to take one on should get in touch with them.

The muster is scheduled to take place in late April as soon as weather conditions are favourable.

- RNZ