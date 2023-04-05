Central’s warning in Hawke’s Bay premier rugby

Sam McNicol scoring a try for Napier Old Boys Marist at Park Island in 2019. On the same ground in the first round of this season's competition, the Central team he now coaches lost to OBM by a single point. Photo / NZME

Sam McNicol scoring a try for Napier Old Boys Marist at Park Island in 2019. On the same ground in the first round of this season's competition, the Central team he now coaches lost to OBM by a single point. Photo / NZME

New Central coach and former Super Rugby and Hawke’s Bay Magpies player Sam McNicol would prefer his team flies under the radar and catches the opposition unaware as it gathers steam in Hawke’s Bay Premier club rugby this year.

But the cat is well and truly out of the bag as it chases the goals, including what would be a rare top-four championship playoff at the end of the season, with the Waipukurau-based club having all-but beaten Napier Old Boys Marist in the Nash Cup opener on March 25 in Napier, and then sparked-up the home crowd with a big win at Central Park last Saturday against Hastings Rugby and Sports.

After being beaten 35-34 by Napier OBM, who needed a converted try to wrestle back the lead in the last 10 minutes in a match in which Central were in front at least three times, McNicol, the youngest coach in the competition, aged 27 and having retired from a promising playing career because of injuries, McNicol had urged the softly-softly approach.

But the cool hand was pretty-much revealed when Central scored four tries to one to beat Hastings R&S 34-6 at the weekend last weekend, putting Central in an early promising position of third place in the 11-team competition, with seven points, behind only Cup holder Napier Tech OB and OBM, which had won both games.

It doesn’t get any easier, with Central up the highway again on Good Friday to play Maddison Trophy club champion Taradale at Guppy, Napier, the first of what will be three games in eight days, with the fourth round of the season being played next Wednesday night followed by more football the following Saturday.

Taradale had the first-round bye and opened with a big win over Tamatea last Saturday, but McNicol’s not all that flustered about the tough week ahead, saying it’s the same for everyone in the competition, although only-other non-twin cities club Aotea will have the bye in that round.

Tech has the bye on Friday, when other games will pit Hastings R&S and Napier OBM at Elwood Park Hastings, Tamatea and Napier Pirate at Bill Mathewson Park, Hastings, and Aotea in its first home game of the season, against Havelock North, in Dannevirke, and Clive against M.A.C at Farndon Park, Clive.

As coaches will have seen from replays available of all games, Central has some try-scoring capability, notably in Fijian wings Kaliova Mocetadra and Jeri Kavekai, who each scored twice against OBM and again against Hastings R&S (Mocetadra twice).

There was also that on Saturday of lock Joseph Elisha, who intercepted about 10 minutes before halftime to gallop 40 metres to score a try which, when converted, gave Central a commanding 17-3 lead at halftime.

There is a bit of history for Central to beat, for in the 35 years since top club rugby in the region went Bay-wide with semi-finals and finals in 1988, only one club from outside the twin cities has made the Maddison Trophy semi-finals – the 2007 Central side, blocked from going any further in a 6-16 loss to Havelock North, which would play the third of four Maddison Trophy finals in consecutive years.

Taradale are near annual top-four material, but Central has come prepared to step-up, McNicol saying it started with his appointment last year, encouraged by senior player and Hawke’s Bay Magpies captain Tom Parsons, and others such as Magpies extended squad member Frank Lochore.

Some early planning and gathering of players was possible, and into 2023 location suddenly became an advantage, in that being based south of Napier-Hastings it based its pre-season match preparation to the south, and got in two matches, the second against Wellington club Petone.

Meanwhile twin-cities club pre-match plans fell apart in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, meaning warm-up matches, to the north or within the two cities, mainly did not happen.

McNicol says the player numbers have been good – “a hard-working bunch,” he says.

After the one-point loss first-up, he said: “I wasn’t really worried about the result prior to the game. It was just that we improved.”

The first goal is to be in the top six in the Nash Cup, the requirement for contesting the Maddison Trophy championship.

“For the first month,” said McNicol, “we’re in a competition with ourselves.”