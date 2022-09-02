Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

Central Wellington street closed as Fire and Emergency respond to incident

NZ Herald
Emergency services evacuated an area of central Wellington this afternoon due to a hazardous substance after an alarm activation. Photo / Nick James

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) services are on Dixon St in Wellington's CBD, where residents from a building have been evacuated.

A FENZ spokesperson told the Herald they were called to the scene after reports of a "apparent hazardous substance following an alarm activation".

Fire fighters at the scene of the evacuation. Photo / Nick James
Six trucks were sent to the scene, and one has since left.

The building is a mixed-used residential and commercial space, Newshub reports.

One resident told Newshub they noticed an odd smell lingering before the building was evacuated.