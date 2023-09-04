The Otago orchard was fined $225,000 after the teen was injured while cleaning machinery. Photo / File

When a summer job went catastrophically wrong at a top stonefruit farm in Central Otago, a teen worker needed to have three fingers partially removed.

In February 2021, 19-year-old Matthew Nevill was working at Clyde Orchards when his hands were sucked into the machinery while he was attempting to repair a chain on a conveyor belt.

On his left hand, he suffered two broken fingers, and on his right hand, surgery was required to partially amputate three fingers.

Clyde Orchards (1990) Limited has now been sentenced in the Alexandra District Court for its health and safety violations over the incident.

A fine of $225,000 was imposed. Reparations of $37,465 were ordered, but $25,000 of this was paid prior to sentencing. The maximum penalty is a fine not exceeding $1.5 million.

An inquiry by WorkSafe revealed that the victim’s injuries were caused by inadequate risk assessment and inadequate machinery safety measures. Additionally, there were no lockouts to safely isolate and de-energise machinery components that can hurt employees. The conveyor involved has now been decommissioned.

“The injuries in this case were significant and affected the independence of Mr Nevill, who was on his fifth consecutive summer working for Clyde Orchards,” said WorkSafe’s area investigation manager, Steve Kelly.

“Although he was the unfortunate victim, it could have been anyone on staff given the risks that were present

“Seasonal workers are just as entitled to health and safety protection as those who work year-round in a business.”

Kelly stated that given that seasonal workers are more likely to suffer job injuries, the flaws in this case are “simply not good enough”

“Seasonal work and tasks like harvest can put a huge amount of pressure on everyone involved, so managing the risks is essential,” Kelly said.

“The lives, health and wellbeing of workers must be your number one priority. We will continue to hold manufacturers to account for failing in their health and safety responsibilities.”

