Central motorists being asked to take care after severe flooding

MetService Wellington weather: December 7th

Motorists are being asked to take care after reports of severe flooding been on SH1 at Kuku, between Ōhau and Ōtaki.

Metservice says rain in the region is expected to clear late this evening.

While the road remains open, with water rising a police spokesperson said there may be further delays or road closures.

Police are asking anyone on the roads to take extra caution and drive to the conditions.

Yesterday afternoon, around 25 properties were cut off due to a landslip on the Kāpiti Coast as wild weather continued to slam the Wellington region.

MetService issued a heavy rain warning for Wellington, the Tararuas, Kāpiti and Horowhenua.

Kāpiti Emergency Operations Centre duty controller Paul Busing said a community of about 25 properties had been cut off due to a landslip in Maungakotukutuku Valley.

An emergency welfare centre has been activated for people who won't be able to get home and the Red Cross has been called in, he said.

There had also been a "significant" landslide on private property north of Paraparaumu, he said.

🌧 It's still wet in the Wellington region this morning. Here are the rainfall figures as of 8am.



Hutt City Council reported all remaining vehicles have been moved to higher ground and the car park will be assessed for reopening.

Between 60 and 90mm of rain was forecast for Wellington on Monday morning while Kāpiti, Horowhenua and the Tararuas were expected to get a whopping 100 to 120mm.