Central Hawke's Bay logging truck crash: Police seeking white ute seen in area

The truck and trailer unit crashed into a bank on Route 52 on Saturday - in the process the truck rolled while the trailer behind remained upright. Photo / Eastern District Police

Hawke's Bay police are calling for witnesses of a logging truck crash in a rural area of Central Hawke's Bay.

The truck was heavily damaged after rolling into a bank on Route 52, also known as Wimbledon Rd, near Porangahau, between 8.30am and 8.45am on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said police were now looking for anyone who was in the area at the time who could assist with its inquiry into the crash.

"We are particularly keen to talk to the driver or occupants of a white ute seen in the area immediately before the crash."

The driver was initially pinned "under the cab" of the truck, the spokeswoman said, but was able to walk away with minor injuries.

Those who could help were urged to contact Police on 105 and quote file number: P045563986.